Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Legal Education: Infrastructure Boost for Shimla's National Law University

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, pledges state support to enhance infrastructure at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla. The initiative aims to improve student facilities and educational standards, with plans for new hostels, improved campus utilities, and enhanced safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:58 IST
Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Legal Education: Infrastructure Boost for Shimla's National Law University
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a commitment from the state government to significantly improve and expand the infrastructure at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) in Shimla. This strategic initiative aims to elevate student facilities and enhance educational standards at the university.

In a meeting held Thursday evening, the Chief Minister affirmed the state government's dedication to advancing the university's infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of the university generating its own resources and promised state assistance for constructing new hostels and ensuring safety measures like fencing.

Further addressing logistical issues, Sukhu ordered the installation of a new transformer to tackle campus voltage problems and directed the relocation of an HT line for improved safety. Plans to construct a sewerage treatment plant and tackle the campus's drinking water shortage were also discussed, with promises of sufficient funding.

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