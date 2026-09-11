Yemen's Strategic Shift: Houthis Tighten Grip on Vital Shipping Routes

Iran-aligned Houthis have reached Perim Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, potentially increasing their influence over global shipping and intensifying a Middle East conflict. Yemeni government forces plan a counter-offensive as global oil prices surge. The U.S. has rejected Saudi calls for military intervention against the Houthis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:03 IST
Yemen's Strategic Shift: Houthis Tighten Grip on Vital Shipping Routes
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In a significant move, Iran-aligned Houthis have advanced to Perim Island in the strategically crucial Bab el-Mandeb Strait, reported Yemeni government sources on Friday. This development might grant them increased control over one of the world's essential shipping channels and amplify threats to global energy markets amid the escalating Middle East conflict.

Government officials confirmed the withdrawal of Saudi-backed Yemeni troops from Perim, leaving the island and the Red Sea coastal town of Dhubab under Houthi control. If the Houthis solidify their presence in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, it would potentially allow Iran, their key supporter, a strategic edge in ongoing tensions with the United States, consequently affecting global oil prices.

The Yemeni government has announced a counter-offensive, aiming to reclaim territories along the Red Sea captured by the Houthis. Despite Saudi Arabia's air strikes, they haven't targeted strategic areas seized by Houthis, raising questions about Saudi military strategy. Meanwhile, the Gulf foreign ministers are set to meet to discuss shipping management through the Strait of Hormuz.

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