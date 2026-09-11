Global Leaders Converge in New Delhi for Pivotal BRICS 2026 Summit

The much-anticipated 18th BRICS Summit is underway in New Delhi, bringing together leaders and representatives from key partner countries. Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, among others, has reached the Indian capital as part of Nigeria's BRICS Partner Country status.

Prominent figures, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are also in attendance, highlighting the summit's global significance. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as a member country representative, and Uganda's Vice President Jessica Alupo were welcomed by Jayant Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

India's BRICS 2026 Chairship is driven by a theme focusing on resilience, innovation, and sustainability, reflecting the broader goals of the grouping, which comprises 11 member countries. Collectively, BRICS nations represent a significant portion of global population, GDP, and trade, underscoring the importance of their unified agenda in today's complex international landscape.