Karnataka's Political Stability Amid Leadership Clarifications and Development Initiatives

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara has addressed and dismissed speculation regarding former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent visit to Delhi, affirming there is no underlying discontent. Parameshwara emphasized Siddaramaiah's adherence to the party High Command's decisions, which included stepping down as Chief Minister.

Clarifying further, Parameshwara stated, 'If there was discontent, Siddaramaiah wouldn't have resigned as Chief Minister.' He added that Siddaramaiah's visit to Delhi aligns with his duties as a Congress Working Committee member. Meanwhile, Parameshwara marked the current government's 100 days in office, citing several forthcoming challenges while maintaining confidence in delivering effective governance.

On financial matters, Parameshwara noted the decision to elect the Apex Bank President unanimously, selecting MLC S Ravi at a consensual meeting. He quashed reports of dissatisfaction or 2.5-year power-sharing claims involving KN Rajanna. Addressing security issues, he pledged additional forces against alleged Naxal activity in Tumakuru, revealing plans for housing benefits for ex-servicemen under the state government's initiative to distribute residential sites.