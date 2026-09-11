Unity in Tribute: Leaders Across Parties Honor Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran
On Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran's 69th death anniversary, leaders across political spectrums in Tamil Nadu, including DMK and opposition parties, gathered at his memorial in Paramakudi. They celebrated Sekaran's role in the freedom struggle and his fight against social injustice, highlighting a shared commitment to his legacy.
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- India
In a display of unity, Tamil Nadu leaders from various political parties paid their respects to freedom fighter and social reformer Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran on the 69th anniversary of his death. The solemn gathering took place at Sekaran's memorial in Paramakudi, located in the Ramanathapuram district.
The event was marked by the presence of several prominent figures, including DMK ministers T R B Rajaa and Thangam Thennarasu. The leaders, following an instruction from the Chief Minister, joined ministers, MLAs, district secretaries, and party cadres in garlanding the statue of Sekaran at the memorial.
Opposition leaders were also in attendance, with AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran reaffirming his party's annual tradition of paying homage to Sekaran since 2017. AIADMK's R B Udhayakumar represented his party in the tributes, amidst tight security arranged to ensure the event's smooth passage.