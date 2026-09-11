Unity in Tribute: Leaders Across Parties Honor Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran

In a display of unity, Tamil Nadu leaders from various political parties paid their respects to freedom fighter and social reformer Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran on the 69th anniversary of his death. The solemn gathering took place at Sekaran's memorial in Paramakudi, located in the Ramanathapuram district.

The event was marked by the presence of several prominent figures, including DMK ministers T R B Rajaa and Thangam Thennarasu. The leaders, following an instruction from the Chief Minister, joined ministers, MLAs, district secretaries, and party cadres in garlanding the statue of Sekaran at the memorial.

Opposition leaders were also in attendance, with AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran reaffirming his party's annual tradition of paying homage to Sekaran since 2017. AIADMK's R B Udhayakumar represented his party in the tributes, amidst tight security arranged to ensure the event's smooth passage.