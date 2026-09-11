Unity in Tribute: Leaders Across Parties Honor Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran

On Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran's 69th death anniversary, leaders across political spectrums in Tamil Nadu, including DMK and opposition parties, gathered at his memorial in Paramakudi. They celebrated Sekaran's role in the freedom struggle and his fight against social injustice, highlighting a shared commitment to his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:09 IST
Unity in Tribute: Leaders Across Parties Honor Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran
The event began with leaders garlanding Sekaran's statue at the memorial. (Photo/@lokbhavan_tn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unity, Tamil Nadu leaders from various political parties paid their respects to freedom fighter and social reformer Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran on the 69th anniversary of his death. The solemn gathering took place at Sekaran's memorial in Paramakudi, located in the Ramanathapuram district.

The event was marked by the presence of several prominent figures, including DMK ministers T R B Rajaa and Thangam Thennarasu. The leaders, following an instruction from the Chief Minister, joined ministers, MLAs, district secretaries, and party cadres in garlanding the statue of Sekaran at the memorial.

Opposition leaders were also in attendance, with AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran reaffirming his party's annual tradition of paying homage to Sekaran since 2017. AIADMK's R B Udhayakumar represented his party in the tributes, amidst tight security arranged to ensure the event's smooth passage.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why More Rain Does Not Necessarily Mean Less Drought for West African Smallholders

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026