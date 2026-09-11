Tragedy Strikes in Swiss Alps: Dutch Tour Bus Crash Claims Lives

A tragic accident in the Swiss Alps has claimed several lives after a bus crash near the village of Susch, according to local police.

The incident involved a travel coach carrying 48 Dutch nationals, as confirmed by the spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies (ANVR), who represented tour operator OAD.

Images from the scene, shared by Swiss newspaper Blick, reveal the bus on its side surrounded by helicopters and emergency response vehicles as rescue efforts continue.