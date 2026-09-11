Tragedy Strikes in Swiss Alps: Dutch Tour Bus Crash Claims Lives

A tragic bus accident in the Swiss Alps near Susch has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The coach, carrying 48 Dutch passengers, was involved in a serious crash. Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to the scene, which was captured with helicopters and emergency vehicles by Swiss media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 01:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 01:58 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Swiss Alps: Dutch Tour Bus Crash Claims Lives
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A tragic accident in the Swiss Alps has claimed several lives after a bus crash near the village of Susch, according to local police.

The incident involved a travel coach carrying 48 Dutch nationals, as confirmed by the spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies (ANVR), who represented tour operator OAD.

Images from the scene, shared by Swiss newspaper Blick, reveal the bus on its side surrounded by helicopters and emergency response vehicles as rescue efforts continue.

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