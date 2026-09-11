SFI's Joel Thomas Arrest Sparks Controversy with Allegations of Political Motivation

Joel Thomas, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Kannur District Secretary, was arrested on Friday by Kerala Police concerning alleged violence during an SFI march in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrest took place outside Kannur's Krishna Menon Memorial Government Women’s College, adding fuel to an already heated political landscape.

SFI Kerala State Secretary PS Sanjeev has labeled the arrest as a politically motivated maneuver, citing severe breaches in procedural conduct and human rights infractions by the investigating authorities. During a press briefing in Kannur, Sanjeev underscored procedural discrepancies, asserting that the police flouted statutory guidelines related to the arrest.

Sanjeev accused the current government of conducting a systematic 'witch-hunt' against student leaders amidst campus elections. He further criticized the unprecedented formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with student protests. SFI warns of massive protests, citing a broader pattern of student suppression and unjust targeting by authorities.