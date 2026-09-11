The Chinese government has voiced its serious concerns over the United States' decision to classify Chinese firms as potential espionage targets. In response to a recent statement by a CIA official, China's commerce ministry issued a stern warning to the U.S. on Friday, emphasizing its opposition to such claims.

China's ministry has called on the United States to immediately halt espionage activities directed toward Chinese companies. The ministry's statement underlined the need for the U.S. to refrain from actions that impinge upon China's sovereignty, security, and growth objectives.

In a robust reaction, the Ministry affirmed China's determination to take decisive steps to shield the lawful rights and interests of its domestic firms. It also vowed to impose penalties on any unlawful actions targeting Chinese corporations.