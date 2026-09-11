China's Firm Stance Against U.S. Espionage Claims

China's commerce ministry has expressed strong opposition to the United States' claims of Chinese firms being espionage targets. The ministry urges the U.S. to cease such activities and threatens action to protect Chinese companies' rights and interests, highlighting the tension between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:03 IST
China's Firm Stance Against U.S. Espionage Claims
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The Chinese government has voiced its serious concerns over the United States' decision to classify Chinese firms as potential espionage targets. In response to a recent statement by a CIA official, China's commerce ministry issued a stern warning to the U.S. on Friday, emphasizing its opposition to such claims.

China's ministry has called on the United States to immediately halt espionage activities directed toward Chinese companies. The ministry's statement underlined the need for the U.S. to refrain from actions that impinge upon China's sovereignty, security, and growth objectives.

In a robust reaction, the Ministry affirmed China's determination to take decisive steps to shield the lawful rights and interests of its domestic firms. It also vowed to impose penalties on any unlawful actions targeting Chinese corporations.

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