Seven Charged in Berlin for Alleged Links to Hamas and Violent Plot
Seven men in Berlin have been charged with suspected membership in Hamas and planning a violent act. They are accused of procuring weapons like an automatic rifle and pistols for a potential attack targeting Israeli representatives or Jews, which was planned for October 2025.
In a shocking development, Germany's federal prosecutor has brought charges against seven individuals in Berlin, accusing them of affiliations with the militant group Hamas.
The prosecutor alleges the group was tasked by Hamas leaders to secure an arsenal of weapons, including a fully automatic rifle and 13 pistols, along with over 700 rounds of ammunition.
Authorities believe the men were plotting an attack aimed at Israeli representatives or Jewish individuals in Germany or Austria, potentially in 2025.
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