Middle East Tensions Fuel Dollar Surge: Inflation and Oil Prices at Play

The U.S. dollar maintained its strength following Middle Eastern conflict-induced spikes in oil prices and bond yields. As markets anticipate upcoming U.S. inflation data, expectations lean towards potential Federal Reserve rate hikes. Meanwhile, global bond selloffs and strategic geopolitical maneuvers continue to influence energy markets and currency values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:09 IST
Middle East Tensions Fuel Dollar Surge: Inflation and Oil Prices at Play
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The U.S. dollar held its ground near peak levels on Friday as Middle Eastern tensions escalated, influencing oil prices and bond yields. Investors keenly await crucial U.S. inflation figures expected later in the day. The dollar index showed slight gains, bolstering hopes of potential interest rate hikes.

Market dynamics shifted following reports of U.S. producer price increases in August, driven by energy price surges. Concurrently, Brent crude oil prices soared over the week as Iran-linked Houthis seized strategic ports in Yemen, impacting oil logistics along the Red Sea.

Despite a temporary dip in energy prices on Friday, analysis suggests that ongoing Gulf conflicts may elevate oil prices further. Coupled with rising bond market stress, the situation prompts a cautious move towards safer asset holdings, propping up the dollar's value.

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