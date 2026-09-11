Sweden's Political Tug-of-War: Centre-Left Set to Oust Right-Wing Coalition

Sweden's political landscape is on the brink of a significant shift, with the centre-left opposition edging ahead of the ruling right-wing coalition in the polls before Sunday's parliamentary election. This election could signal a rejection of the current government's alliance with the far-right, a trend that has been notable across Europe.

While far-right parties are gaining traction elsewhere, the Social Democrats, led by Magdalena Andersson, are expected to lead Sweden. A recent survey indicates a narrow lead for Andersson, suggesting she may return as prime minister after four years in opposition.

The Social Democrats are riding on a platform of increased public spending, maintaining a majority in most polls amid tightening margins. If the left wins, it could lead to prolonged negotiations to form a government, as disagreements persist over key policies like taxation and nuclear energy.