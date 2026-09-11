Poland's Rail Safety Protest Causes Widespread Delays

Poland's rail infrastructure faced severe disruption on Friday as train drivers engaged in a go-slow protest, highlighting growing concerns over safety standards.

The protest occurred two days after a deadly collision in central Poland where a train hit a truck, resulting in one fatality and ten injuries, drawing public attention to the negligence of road users at level crossings.

As delays mounted across the country's rail network, officials announced plans to impose heavier penalties on drivers ignoring warning signals, with the possibility of losing their driving licenses for repeat offenses.