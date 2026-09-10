Poland Thwarts Threat to Border Amid Russian Provocations

Poland managed to avert a threat to one of its border crossings with Ukraine overnight, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated that the country remains a target due to Russian strikes on trade routes.

The development comes after drones targeted a crossing between Ukraine and Moldova, resulting in fatalities. Tusk highlighted the importance of cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian services to prevent similar incidents.

The Prime Minister reiterated the necessity for NATO's eastern members to be on high alert, following intelligence reports suggesting further possible actions from Russia in the coming months.