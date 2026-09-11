Kumar Gera Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for Transforming Indian Real Estate

Kumar Gera, Chairman of Gera Developments, has been awarded the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award (Builder) at the CBIS Summit & Awards 2026. This accolade acknowledges his pivotal role in shaping India's real estate landscape, particularly in residential sectors spanning Pune and beyond.

Throughout his illustrious career, Gera has been instrumental in steering Gera Developments to prominence. The firm now boasts a formidable presence in Pune, Bengaluru, Goa, and even California, USA, under his leadership. The CBIS Summit celebrated various stalwarts, including next-gen builders and pioneers of sustainable initiatives.

In a reflective address at the summit, Gera expressed gratitude to his teams over the years, emphasizing a customer-centric approach and the importance of trust. His journey highlights a focus on creating lasting community value, adapting to the evolving landscape of real estate demands.