Dutch Football Matches to Stop Amidst Fireworks: A New Safety Protocol

In response to safety concerns following a recent incident, Dutch football matches will be halted if fireworks are used in the stands. This decision, agreed upon by KNVB and officials, seeks to prevent injuries like those sustained during a Feyenoord match where fireworks caused burns and hearing damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:45 IST
Dutch Football Matches to Stop Amidst Fireworks: A New Safety Protocol
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Dutch authorities have enacted strict measures for football matches in the wake of a fireworks incident, Dutch media reports. The KNVB, in collaboration with the Public Prosecution Service and Justice and Security Minister David van Weel, announced matches will end immediately if fireworks are used in the stands.

This significant decree comes after visiting supporters threw fireworks during an SC Cambuur match against Feyenoord, causing injuries including burns and hearing damage. In Leeuwarden last month, the game's first half was interrupted for about 20 minutes due to security concerns.

Justice and Security Minister Van Weel emphasized the non-negotiable nature of this rule, underscoring the commitment to fan safety. Cambuur reported five injured fans following the incident, highlighting the pressing need for these preventive measures.

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