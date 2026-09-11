In the lead-up to a pivotal parliamentary election, Russia's central bank opted to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 14%, in line with analysts' expectations. The decision comes as the Kremlin closely monitors public sentiment post-Ukraine conflict. The Russian economy, valued at $2.6 trillion, remains sluggish, with barely perceptible growth projected for 2026 due to economic pressures including Western sanctions and a robust rouble.

Despite calls from businesses for rate cuts to stimulate investment, the bank defended its stance, noting that investment is showing signs of recovery. Meanwhile, inflation, which had eased, is on the rise again as Ukrainian strikes on refineries increase costs, particularly in transportation. These developments have been flagged by the central bank as temporary but impactful on price growth.

Budget deficits and global factors like high oil prices add complexity to the economic outlook. While the government refrains from a spending spree, the central bank anticipates that inflated oil prices due to geopolitical tensions could further affect inflation through imported goods. As the budget deficit exceeds targets, monetary policy decisions are poised to weigh heavily on upcoming economic strategies.