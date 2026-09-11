Thrilling Clashes Set Semi-Final Stage at Hockey India Championship

The 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 quarter-finals unfolded with exhilarating matches, setting the stage for the semi-finals on 13th September. Key victories included a dramatic shootout win for All India Police Sports Control Board and strong performances from Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Railway Sports Promotion Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:39 IST
Thrilling Clashes Set Semi-Final Stage at Hockey India Championship
A visual from one of the matches. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI

The knockout stages of the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 have kicked off in spectacular fashion. In a series of exhilarating quarter-final matches, teams battled relentlessly for a spot in the semi-finals scheduled for 13th September.

The first quarter-final pitted Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) against Sports Authority of India, with PSPB narrowly triumphing 3-2. The match saw PSPB's Gurjot Singh, Manpreet, and Varun Kumar netting crucial goals. Despite Sachin Dungdung's double goals, SAI couldn't edge past their opponents.

In another thrilling contest, All India Police Sports Control Board faced Food Corporation of India, resulting in a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory for the police team after a 2-2 stalemate. A formidable goalkeeping display by Malhotra Paras was pivotal. This sets up an intriguing semi-final lineup, promising further high-stakes action.

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