Thrilling Clashes Set Semi-Final Stage at Hockey India Championship

The knockout stages of the 6th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2026 have kicked off in spectacular fashion. In a series of exhilarating quarter-final matches, teams battled relentlessly for a spot in the semi-finals scheduled for 13th September.

The first quarter-final pitted Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) against Sports Authority of India, with PSPB narrowly triumphing 3-2. The match saw PSPB's Gurjot Singh, Manpreet, and Varun Kumar netting crucial goals. Despite Sachin Dungdung's double goals, SAI couldn't edge past their opponents.

In another thrilling contest, All India Police Sports Control Board faced Food Corporation of India, resulting in a dramatic 4-3 shootout victory for the police team after a 2-2 stalemate. A formidable goalkeeping display by Malhotra Paras was pivotal. This sets up an intriguing semi-final lineup, promising further high-stakes action.