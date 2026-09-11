NRL Pioneers Bamboo-Based 2G Ethanol Production in India

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is making waves with its pioneering bamboo-based second-generation ethanol plant, which has produced its first batch of 2G ethanol. The facility is currently undergoing stabilisation in preparation for commercial output and increased capacity, according to Oil India Limited Chairman and NRL Chairman Ranjit Rath. He revealed this in an interview with ANI in Guwahati, revealing optimistic future plans for the unique facility.

While 2G ethanol production remains a focal point, NRL is also concentrating on producing other derivatives such as acetic acid to enhance operational efficiency. This involves stabilising processes before fully launching into commercial production and maximising capacity utilisation. The plant's innovative use of bamboo as a feedstock marks it as a world-first, with NRL collaborating closely with local Assam farmers and entrepreneurs to establish a robust supply chain.

NRL's role in empowering local communities is evident, with projections indicating that approximately Rs 200 crore per annum could benefit local farmers involved in the bamboo supply chain. Additionally, NRL is advancing on its refinery expansion projects. Business forecasts include increasing the refinery’s capacity from 3 million to 9 million metric tonnes per annum by March 2027, alongside launching a polypropylene production project. Looking ahead to 2030, NRL is set on consolidating its expanded operations and developing a comprehensive hydrocarbon network in the region.