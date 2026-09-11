Close Rivalry: Sweden's Election Battle

Sweden's political scene is at a crossroads as the center-left opposition leads by a slim margin ahead of the parliamentary election. A recent series of opinion polls shows Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson narrowly edging out current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson from the center-right Moderates.

The support for Andersson’s bloc is buoyed by promises of higher public spending, garnering between 49.3% and 50.8% of voter support, translating to 175-180 seats in parliament. Meanwhile, the coalition government, aligned with the far-right Sweden Democrats, stands close with 47.6% to 49.0% support.

Key election issues, such as immigration policies and taxation, have sparked debates, yet no single issue has dominated the campaign. Divisions within the leftist coalition on governance and policy reveal challenges should they succeed, pointing to potential protracted negotiations post-election day.