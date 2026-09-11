Esterhuizen's Maiden Century Powers South Africa to Series Win over Namibia

South African opening batsman Connor Esterhuizen showcased a stellar performance with his maiden One Day International century, leading his team to a convincing victory over Namibia in the second match of their series. His superb 119 runs contribution was pivotal in South Africa's total of 335-9, set in 50 overs.

Alongside Esterhuizen was Tony de Zorzi, who scored 79 runs, forming an impressive second-wicket partnership of 183 runs. Despite efforts from Namibia's Jack Brassell, who claimed 4-64, Namibia's batsmen struggled. The Namibian top-order faltered early and their captain Gerhard Erasmus was the only notable resistance, managing to score 68.

On the bowling front, South Africa's Duan Jansen and Ethan Bosch were instrumental, taking key wickets and ensuring Namibia's innings closed at 178. South Africa had earlier won the first game through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. The series finale will be played on Sunday.