Esterhuizen's Maiden Century Powers South Africa to Series Win over Namibia

South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen hit his first One Day International century, helping his team beat Namibia and secure a series lead. South Africa batted first, making 335-9, and then dismissed Namibia for 178. The teams will play the final match of their first-ever ODI series on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 20:47 IST
Esterhuizen's Maiden Century Powers South Africa to Series Win over Namibia
Esterhuizen

South African opening batsman Connor Esterhuizen showcased a stellar performance with his maiden One Day International century, leading his team to a convincing victory over Namibia in the second match of their series. His superb 119 runs contribution was pivotal in South Africa's total of 335-9, set in 50 overs.

Alongside Esterhuizen was Tony de Zorzi, who scored 79 runs, forming an impressive second-wicket partnership of 183 runs. Despite efforts from Namibia's Jack Brassell, who claimed 4-64, Namibia's batsmen struggled. The Namibian top-order faltered early and their captain Gerhard Erasmus was the only notable resistance, managing to score 68.

On the bowling front, South Africa's Duan Jansen and Ethan Bosch were instrumental, taking key wickets and ensuring Namibia's innings closed at 178. South Africa had earlier won the first game through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method. The series finale will be played on Sunday.

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