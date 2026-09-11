FIFA Cracks Down: Lifetime Bans and Hefty Fines in Corruption Scandal

Former FAM President Bassam Adeel Jaleel and others have received lifetime bans and hefty fines from FIFA for misusing COVID-19 relief funds. Jaleel's actions, including money laundering and embezzlement, have led to a prison sentence. Additional bans were issued against officials from the Montserrat Football Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 20:48 IST
FIFA Cracks Down: Lifetime Bans and Hefty Fines in Corruption Scandal
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In a decisive move against corruption, FIFA has imposed lifetime bans on former Football Association of Maldives (FAM) President Bassam Adeel Jaleel and Montserrat FA President Vincent Cassell for misusing funds.

Jaleel, already serving 32 years in prison, misappropriated COVID-19 relief funds for personal use. FIFA has fined him one million Swiss francs.

FIFA's disciplinary measures highlight its zero-tolerance policy, with additional sanctions on other officials for financial misconduct and ethical violations.

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