FIFA Cracks Down: Lifetime Bans and Hefty Fines in Corruption Scandal

In a decisive move against corruption, FIFA has imposed lifetime bans on former Football Association of Maldives (FAM) President Bassam Adeel Jaleel and Montserrat FA President Vincent Cassell for misusing funds.

Jaleel, already serving 32 years in prison, misappropriated COVID-19 relief funds for personal use. FIFA has fined him one million Swiss francs.

FIFA's disciplinary measures highlight its zero-tolerance policy, with additional sanctions on other officials for financial misconduct and ethical violations.