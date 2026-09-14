Bougainville Pushes Forward Despite Violence at Panguna Mine

Bougainville President Ishmael Toroama has condemned the recent attack on a mining camp at Panguna, reiterating plans to reopen the once-prominent copper mine despite local opposition. The mine, which was among the world's largest open-pit copper operations, has remained closed for nearly thirty years following regional conflict.

The attack involved assaults on personnel and destruction of equipment, though specifics on injuries and damage were not disclosed. President Toroama stated that the Bougainville Police Service, in collaboration with community leaders, is actively working to identify those responsible and to prevent further violence. Those found guilty will face legal action.

The mine's reopening holds significant political and economic implications for Bougainville as it eyes independence from Papua New Guinea. Proponents argue that it could boost job creation, infrastructure development, and public service funding. However, the plan is mired in controversy over landowner rights, environmental safeguards, and equitable distribution of mining profits.