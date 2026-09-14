Zverev's Triumph: Overcoming Past and Present on the Grand Stage

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev brushed aside memories of past U.S. Open heartbreaks by defeating American Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 to capture the title. Having let a two-set lead slip in the 2020 final against Dominic Thiem, the German was determined not to repeat past mistakes.

In front of a home crowd eager for an American victory, Zverev demonstrated his prowess, commanding the court and displaying a champion's mentality. Despite the partisan cheers for Shelton, Zverev focused on the task. His triumph, following a June win at Roland Garros, represents redemption.

Although Shelton fought valiantly, his inexperience surfaced. Zverev, maintaining a tactical edge, overcame initial adversity and captured his second Grand Slam title in months. The victory marks a significant milestone for Zverev, transcending both on-court challenges and off-court controversies.