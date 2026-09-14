Dell's Ambitious Move: DFO Management Eyes Baldwin Insurance Group

DFO Management, led by Dell’s CEO Michael Dell, is reportedly on the brink of a major acquisition deal with Baldwin Insurance Group. According to the Financial Times, discussions are in advanced stages, and the deal is expected to value Baldwin at a premium price.

If successful, this acquisition will underscore Baldwin Insurance Group's substantial growth in the insurance sector. The Tampa-based firm, currently valued at approximately $4.14 billion, reported a remarkable increase in adjusted diluted earnings per share by 14% in the second quarter of 2025, alongside a 30% rise in total revenue to $492.9 million.

Despite the buzz, neither Baldwin Insurance Group nor DFO Management have issued comments regarding the potential deal. Reuters has not yet independently verified these reports, leaving the market anxiously awaiting confirmation outside of standard business hours.