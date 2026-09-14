Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Services

Shipping conglomerate Maersk announced plans on Monday to resume four additional container services in collaboration with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, utilizing the strategic Suez Canal corridor.

Previously abandoned, the Asia-Europe trade route through the Suez Canal is being reconsidered after incidents involving Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea prompted many to favor the lengthy trip around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Despite earlier apprehensions, the companies disclosed plans in July and August to revive services linking Asia, the Mediterranean, and Europe via the Suez Canal.