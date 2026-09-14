Pune's Grandeur: Lord Ganesha's Majestic Procession Marks 134th Ganeshotsav Anniversary

In a display of religious fervor and traditional grandeur, Lord Ganesha arrived at Pune's Jai Ganesh Prangan, marking the 134th year of Ganeshotsav organized by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal. The flower-bedecked peacock chariot carrying the deity was a highlight of the grand procession.

As chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoed, thousands witnessed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony conducted by Shrihit Mohitmaral Goswami Ji Maharaj. The ceremony took place at a visually striking replica of Vrindavan's Prem Mandir, symbolizing devotion and cultural heritage. Dignitaries including Trust president Sunil Rasne and other key figures graced the occasion with their presence.

The vibrancy of the festival was further amplified by bands and cultural showcases as the procession traversed key locations from Shaniwar Peth Chowk to the Mandai route, concluding at the festival venue. On September 15, the city anticipates a gathering of 35,000 women for a mass recitation of Atharvashirsha, followed by devotional activities led by the Warkari community.