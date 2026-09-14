UK-India Telecom Pact: A New Era in AI Collaboration

The UK government and India's Cellular Operators Association (COAI) have signed an MoU for enhanced AI and communications collaboration. This partnership aims to address global challenges through strong regulation and cooperative solutions, bringing an international perspective to India’s telecom sector, potentially creating globally accepted innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:21 IST
UK-India Telecom Pact: A New Era in AI Collaboration
Ben Mellor, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission to India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom government is set to deepen its collaboration with India in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and communications technologies, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Ben Mellor, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission to India, emphasized the importance of robust regulation and joint efforts in addressing shared challenges during the CO.AI 2026 conference. He noted that cooperation could lead to more effective solutions in AI communication.

COAI Director General S.P. Kochhar echoed Mellor's sentiments, highlighting that the partnership will introduce a global perspective to common issues faced by countries worldwide. The MoU signifies months of dialogue between the two entities and aims to enable actionable results for the telecom sector in both nations.

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