Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Services

Maersk, in collaboration with Hapag-Lloyd, announced the resumption of four additional services through the Suez Canal. This move marks a gradual return to utilizing the critical shortcut between Asia and Europe, enhancing shipping efficiency and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:38 IST
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Services
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Shipping group Maersk has announced that it will resume four more of its services through the Suez Canal, collaborating with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd.

This development signals a significant step in the gradual return to utilizing the critical route that serves as a shortcut between Asia and Europe.

The decision underscores the importance of the Suez Canal in global shipping, offering a quicker and more efficient pathway for cargo movement between continents.

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