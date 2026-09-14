Revamp Needed: Formula One's Circuit and VSC Under Scrutiny

Formula One driver Lando Norris calls for changes to the Madring circuit and the Virtual Safety Car rule after losing a Spanish Grand Prix win. Norris criticizes certain track designs and highlights the VSC's impact on race outcomes. Discussions for rule changes are expected among F1 stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:22 IST
Revamp Needed: Formula One's Circuit and VSC Under Scrutiny
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Formula One's latest racetrack, Madring Circuit, and the virtual safety car (VSC) rule have come under fire, especially from reigning world champion Lando Norris. After a riveting Spanish Grand Prix, Norris expressed frustration, calling for changes to enhance the competitiveness of the race.

The absence of major incidents like crashes turned the top-tier race into a monotonous affair, with Norris criticizing the circuit's layout, notably corners 18 and 19, as unnecessary. His suggestions included straightening into a hairpin to improve overtaking chances, which he believes could amplify the thrill of the track.

The VSC rule, designed to maintain safety, inadvertently affected the race's outcome when Norris's opponents gained an advantage during his pitstop. This peculiar scenario sparked Norris's call for a reevaluation of the rule, suggesting several amendments to ensure fairness and competitiveness moving forward.

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