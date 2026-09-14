Revamp Needed: Formula One's Circuit and VSC Under Scrutiny

Formula One's latest racetrack, Madring Circuit, and the virtual safety car (VSC) rule have come under fire, especially from reigning world champion Lando Norris. After a riveting Spanish Grand Prix, Norris expressed frustration, calling for changes to enhance the competitiveness of the race.

The absence of major incidents like crashes turned the top-tier race into a monotonous affair, with Norris criticizing the circuit's layout, notably corners 18 and 19, as unnecessary. His suggestions included straightening into a hairpin to improve overtaking chances, which he believes could amplify the thrill of the track.

The VSC rule, designed to maintain safety, inadvertently affected the race's outcome when Norris's opponents gained an advantage during his pitstop. This peculiar scenario sparked Norris's call for a reevaluation of the rule, suggesting several amendments to ensure fairness and competitiveness moving forward.