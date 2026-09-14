Haus of Intelligence: Bharat's Leading AI Program Crosses 1,000 Enrolments

New Delhi, India – Haus of Intelligence, an AI education technology firm powered by LanceMart AI, has achieved a significant milestone, enrolling over 1,000 participants in its pioneering Agentic AI Mastery Program. This accomplishment solidifies its position as Bharat's premier Agentic AI program and signifies the rising importance of AI expertise amongst learners nationwide.

The Agentic AI Mastery Program is a comprehensive 28-week curriculum encompassing three levels: AI Builder, AI Architect, and AI Operator. Priced affordably at under ten thousand rupees, the program grants lifetime access. Unlike typical AI courses focusing on single-agent tools like chatbots, the Haus of Intelligence offers a holistic approach with multi-agent AI systems, aligning with businesses' operational needs.

Aryaman Upmanyu, Founder and CEO of Haus of Intelligence, expressed that the program's inception was driven by a mission to bridge the AI knowledge gap for diverse groups. From teenagers to septuagenarians, students to business owners now leverage AI systems with confidence through this transformative course. The program's success is a testament to its necessity and appeal in Bharat's educational landscape.