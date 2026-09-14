World Bank's $841 Million Lifeline for Ukraine

The World Bank has announced it will provide Ukraine with $841 million in budgetary aid, a move reinforced by guarantees from the Canadian government. Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi confirmed the development on Monday.

In a statement made on the Telegram messaging app, Koretskyi underscored the importance of this financial injection. 'Amid a budget deficit and the imbalance of public finances, this is extremely important and timely support,' he stated.

This financial assistance aims to alleviate Ukraine's fiscal challenges, providing a critical buffer as the nation navigates its economic hurdles.