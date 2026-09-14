World Bank's $841 Million Lifeline for Ukraine
Ukraine is set to receive $841 million in budgetary support from the World Bank, bolstered by Canadian government guarantees. Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi highlighted the significance of this aid amidst budget deficits and public finance imbalances, emphasizing its crucial and timely nature.
The World Bank has announced it will provide Ukraine with $841 million in budgetary aid, a move reinforced by guarantees from the Canadian government. Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi confirmed the development on Monday.
In a statement made on the Telegram messaging app, Koretskyi underscored the importance of this financial injection. 'Amid a budget deficit and the imbalance of public finances, this is extremely important and timely support,' he stated.
This financial assistance aims to alleviate Ukraine's fiscal challenges, providing a critical buffer as the nation navigates its economic hurdles.