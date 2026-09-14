AirBaltic's Bankruptcy Restructuring Hopes

AirBaltic, a prominent Latvian airline, is navigating through a crucial phase as it awaits court approval for its Chapter 11 funding plan. The airline voluntarily sought protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, filing for financial restructuring in a New York court.

CEO Erno Hilden expressed optimism on Monday about the potential approval, which could be granted as soon as Monday or Tuesday, highlighting the urgency and significance of the court's decision to the airline's future operations.

The restructuring under the Chapter 11 filing aims to stabilize AirBaltic's finances, offering the company a much-needed lifeline to reorganize its debts and continue its operations amidst financial challenges.