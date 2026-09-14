Shimla Rejoices in Ganesh Chaturthi Fervor with Grand Procession

Shimla celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with a grand procession led by the Shri Siddhi Vinayak Seva Mandal Trust. Diverse communities participated, showcasing India's unity. Devotees carried 108 Ganesha idols to the Middle Bazaar pandal. Celebrations, filled with bhajans and aarti, will continue until September 25, concluding with idol immersion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:10 IST
Shimla Rejoices in Ganesh Chaturthi Fervor with Grand Procession
Ganesh Chaturthi procession in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The hill town of Shimla echoed with the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as a vibrant procession marked the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. Organized by the Shri Siddhi Vinayak Seva Mandal Trust, people from all walks of life participated, transcending community and political boundaries.

The procession, starting from the CTO area, saw devotees carrying 108 idols of Lord Ganesha through the streets, passing through Lower Bazaar and Sher-e-Punjab, finally reaching the Ganesh pandal at Middle Bazaar. This marked the 14th year of the festival's organization by the trust.

Festivities highlighted India's social harmony, as noted by Inderjeet Singh from the Shimla District Congress Committee. Ashutosh, president of the organizing trust, detailed the schedule, which includes daily worship, bhajans, and a bhandara for devotees. The festival, rooted in Sanatan Dharma, invites all to join in the culminating immersion procession on September 25.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026