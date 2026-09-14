Shimla Rejoices in Ganesh Chaturthi Fervor with Grand Procession

The hill town of Shimla echoed with the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as a vibrant procession marked the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. Organized by the Shri Siddhi Vinayak Seva Mandal Trust, people from all walks of life participated, transcending community and political boundaries.

The procession, starting from the CTO area, saw devotees carrying 108 idols of Lord Ganesha through the streets, passing through Lower Bazaar and Sher-e-Punjab, finally reaching the Ganesh pandal at Middle Bazaar. This marked the 14th year of the festival's organization by the trust.

Festivities highlighted India's social harmony, as noted by Inderjeet Singh from the Shimla District Congress Committee. Ashutosh, president of the organizing trust, detailed the schedule, which includes daily worship, bhajans, and a bhandara for devotees. The festival, rooted in Sanatan Dharma, invites all to join in the culminating immersion procession on September 25.