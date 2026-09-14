Unity in Diversity: Amit Shah Advocates for Hindi Language on Hindi Day 2026

On Hindi Day 2026, Home Minister Amit Shah underscored Hindi's role in uniting India's diverse languages and emphasized the government's dedication to promoting it. He highlighted key government initiatives, including mandatory mother tongue education and applauded PM Modi's use of Indian languages on global stages, aligning with cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:13 IST
Unity in Diversity: Amit Shah Advocates for Hindi Language on Hindi Day 2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address during the Hindi Day 2026 celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized Hindi's pivotal role in uniting India's diverse linguistic landscape. Speaking at the Sixth All India Official Language Conference in Navi Mumbai, Shah reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to promoting Hindi, particularly in the sphere of education.

Shah, hailing from Gujarat, reflected on his personal experience, stating that Hindi had never posed a barrier in his national-level work. He highlighted the government's new education policy, which mandates instruction in the mother tongue at the primary level, asserting its importance in preserving cultural identity.

The minister also praised Maharashtra's multilingual culture, recalling PM Modi's endorsement of Marathi as a classical language. Shah noted the transition of the All India Official Language Conference from Delhi to various states, aiming for greater inclusivity. He lauded PM Modi's choice of Indian languages on global platforms, reflecting pride at the national level.

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