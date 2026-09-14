German Finance Minister Sets Conditions for Commerzbank Acquisition

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has set specific conditions for UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel regarding a prospective acquisition of Commerzbank. Key stipulations include Commerzbank maintaining its stock exchange listing, keeping its headquarters in Frankfurt, and continuing its financial support for German medium-sized enterprises both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:41 IST
German Finance Minister Sets Conditions for Commerzbank Acquisition

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil detailed his requirements to UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel in Berlin on Monday, concerning the potential acquisition of Commerzbank.

The minister emphasized that Commerzbank should remain listed on the stock exchange and keep its headquarters in Frankfurt, according to a statement from the German ministry.

Furthermore, Commerzbank is expected to continue financing German medium-sized companies, supporting them both in Germany and abroad.

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