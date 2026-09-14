Showdown in Berlin: UniCredit's Ambitions for Commerzbank

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has presented a set of stringent conditions to UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel amid ongoing talks concerning the potential acquisition of Commerzbank by the Italian banking giant. Key among these stipulations are the assurance that Commerzbank retains its stock listing and remains headquartered in Frankfurt. Furthermore, Klingbeil emphasized the need for Commerzbank to continue supporting German medium-sized businesses both domestically and internationally.

This meeting in Berlin signifies a critical juncture in the prolonged, two-year battle for control over one of Germany's leading financial institutions. Berlin's prior attempts to thwart a takeover have faltered, necessitating a more diplomatic approach. 'In a constructive discussion with Mr. Orcel, I made it clear that further negotiations must be conducted responsibly,' Klingbeil stated.

Andrea Orcel described the meeting as a 'good and constructive initial discussion' and indicated that further deliberations would occur promptly. 'It's for both sides to now reflect on this initial discussion so that a way forward can be found in the best interest of all stakeholders and shareholders,' Orcel said, signaling ongoing progress in the complex negotiation process.