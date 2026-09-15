Struggling Crypto Exchange CoinEx Announces Closure Amid Market Downturn

CoinEx, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Tuesday its decision to halt operations due to persistent market downturns and escalating regulatory challenges that have pressured the sector.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has remained near two-year lows, hovering around $60,000 — a stark contrast to its peak of nearly $130,000 reached in October 2025. The recent market rebound, prompted by concerns over dollar debasement, was short-lived amid fears of potential Federal Reserve rate hikes and uncertainties surrounding the U.S. Clarity Act, a key crypto regulation.

The prolonged weak cryptocurrency market, shrinking trading volumes, and increasing regulatory demands were cited by CoinEx as reasons to cease operations. The firm plans an orderly wind-down, ceasing services from September 15, 2026, while allowing withdrawals until December 22. Analysts note a significant drop in Bitcoin trading volumes, further compounding market challenges.