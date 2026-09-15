Struggling Crypto Exchange CoinEx Announces Closure Amid Market Downturn

CoinEx, a cryptocurrency exchange based in Hong Kong, will cease operations due to prolonged market challenges, including declining trading volumes and increasing regulatory pressures. The decision reflects larger struggles within the cryptocurrency sector, as even Bitcoin's value remains near historic lows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 12:47 IST
Struggling Crypto Exchange CoinEx Announces Closure Amid Market Downturn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CoinEx, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Tuesday its decision to halt operations due to persistent market downturns and escalating regulatory challenges that have pressured the sector.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has remained near two-year lows, hovering around $60,000 — a stark contrast to its peak of nearly $130,000 reached in October 2025. The recent market rebound, prompted by concerns over dollar debasement, was short-lived amid fears of potential Federal Reserve rate hikes and uncertainties surrounding the U.S. Clarity Act, a key crypto regulation.

The prolonged weak cryptocurrency market, shrinking trading volumes, and increasing regulatory demands were cited by CoinEx as reasons to cease operations. The firm plans an orderly wind-down, ceasing services from September 15, 2026, while allowing withdrawals until December 22. Analysts note a significant drop in Bitcoin trading volumes, further compounding market challenges.

TRENDING

1
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
2
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
3
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
4
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026