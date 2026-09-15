Jutta Leerdam Takes a Break: A New Chapter Beyond the Ice

Jutta Leerdam, the Dutch Olympic speed skating champion, has announced her decision to take a break from competing this season while clarifying that retirement is not on her mind.

Leerdam, who holds an Olympic record in the 1,000 meters, expressed her attachment to the sport, emphasizing that closing the skating chapter entirely wouldn't be right for her.

With 6.3 million Instagram followers, she plans to focus on social media and other projects. Leerdam is also engaged to social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.