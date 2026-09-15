Jutta Leerdam Takes a Break: A New Chapter Beyond the Ice

Olympic speed skating champion Jutta Leerdam will not compete this season but confirms she isn't retiring. The 27-year-old redirects focus to social media projects and remains engaged with her sport ambition. Leerdam's decision reflects a desire to balance her love for skating with new ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 12:50 IST
Jutta Leerdam Takes a Break: A New Chapter Beyond the Ice

Jutta Leerdam, the Dutch Olympic speed skating champion, has announced her decision to take a break from competing this season while clarifying that retirement is not on her mind.

Leerdam, who holds an Olympic record in the 1,000 meters, expressed her attachment to the sport, emphasizing that closing the skating chapter entirely wouldn't be right for her.

With 6.3 million Instagram followers, she plans to focus on social media and other projects. Leerdam is also engaged to social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

TRENDING

1
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
2
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
3
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
4
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026