European Markets Tumble Amid Oil Price Surge and Rate Hike Fears

European shares fell, impacted by declining bank stocks as oil prices surged and bond yields rose. The STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.4%, with banks dropping by 1.3%. Inflation worries from Middle Eastern tensions are expected to lead to possible interest rate hikes by global central banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 12:48 IST
European Markets Tumble Amid Oil Price Surge and Rate Hike Fears
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European shares experienced a downturn on Tuesday, primarily dragged down by significant losses in the banking sector. As heavyweight banks faltered, the market reacted cautiously, putting a brake on risk appetite. This apprehension comes ahead of the anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision scheduled for later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% to 633.3 points at 0707 GMT. Almost all major regional stock exchanges reported losses, with banks leading the downturn at a 1.3% drop. Barring the healthcare and travel and leisure sectors, most segments within the STOXX 600 suffered declines.

Investor sentiment is being dampened by inflation concerns driven by escalating Middle Eastern tensions, suggesting potential interest rate hikes by central banks worldwide. The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury reached a significant level, touching 5% for the first time since October 2023. In response, traders are increasingly expecting a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve, reminiscent of the European Central Bank's recent second rate increase.

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