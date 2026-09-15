MediaTek Unveils Advanced Chips to Rival Qualcomm in AI Boom

In a strategic leap forward, Taiwan's MediaTek has introduced cutting-edge smartphone chips designed using TSMC's most advanced technology. This move intends to capture a significant share of the premium handset market, directly challenging Qualcomm.

The newly unveiled Dimensity 9600 Pro and 9600M processors boast the capability to run enhanced AI features directly on devices. The introduction of these processors highlights a broader effort by MediaTek to lead in high-end devices where AI features drive greater profit margins.

CEO JC Hsu emphasized MediaTek's collaboration with handset manufacturers to mitigate rising component costs. As the AI industry burgeons, the company is also venturing into AI infrastructure, cemented by a substantial $3.9 billion convertible bond sale with significant investment from Nvidia and Alphabet.