MediaTek Unveils Advanced Chips to Rival Qualcomm in AI Boom

MediaTek has launched new smartphone chips aimed at the premium market, leveraging TSMC's latest technology. These chips, targeting competition with Qualcomm, integrate advanced AI capabilities. The company is expanding into AI infrastructure and has secured massive investments from Nvidia and Alphabet, highlighting its ambitious growth strategy in the AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 13:00 IST
MediaTek Unveils Advanced Chips to Rival Qualcomm in AI Boom
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In a strategic leap forward, Taiwan's MediaTek has introduced cutting-edge smartphone chips designed using TSMC's most advanced technology. This move intends to capture a significant share of the premium handset market, directly challenging Qualcomm.

The newly unveiled Dimensity 9600 Pro and 9600M processors boast the capability to run enhanced AI features directly on devices. The introduction of these processors highlights a broader effort by MediaTek to lead in high-end devices where AI features drive greater profit margins.

CEO JC Hsu emphasized MediaTek's collaboration with handset manufacturers to mitigate rising component costs. As the AI industry burgeons, the company is also venturing into AI infrastructure, cemented by a substantial $3.9 billion convertible bond sale with significant investment from Nvidia and Alphabet.

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