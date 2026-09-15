Global Trade at a Critical Juncture: WTO Warns of Fragmentation Risks

The WTO emphasized the urgent need for reforming global trade rules to prevent fragmentation. Its report highlights strains in the trading system due to geopolitical tensions and shifts in trade dynamics. A potential split into geopolitical blocs could significantly lower global GDP and exports by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:15 IST
Global Trade at a Critical Juncture: WTO Warns of Fragmentation Risks
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The World Trade Organization (WTO) has issued a stark warning to its members, urging them to reform global trade rules to avert a move toward fragmentation, which could have severe ramifications on economic output, particularly for poorer countries. The call for action is highlighted in the WTO's annual report.

The report reveals that existing trade rules are struggling to adapt to economic power shifts, industrial policy developments, digital trade advancements, and the mounting political tensions between major global powers. This comes after a failure to reach consensus on a reform package during a ministerial meeting earlier this year.

WTO Chief Economist Rob Staiger emphasized that the global trading system is facing a 'critical juncture' with escalating state intervention, digitalization, and rising political friction. The organization has considered scenarios ranging from fragmented geopolitical blocs to increased cooperation, underscoring the potential economic impacts of each path.

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