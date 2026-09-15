Alex Saab's New Plea: Unfolding Drama in U.S. Court

Alex Saab, a businessman closely tied to ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in Miami, possibly altering his previous not-guilty stance in a U.S. corruption case.

Saab faces charges for allegedly conspiring to launder money from a Venezuelan welfare scheme, with funds reaching U.S. accounts. Previously extradited and having pleaded not guilty, Saab's legal strategy may shift during this new hearing.

While details of his plea remain uncertain, Saab's case marks the second major U.S. legal challenge against him, following earlier accusations of siphoning $350 million in Venezuela. Maduro, detained post-bail denial, faces separate U.S. charges.