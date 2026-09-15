On Tuesday, a Chinese court handed a 14-year prison sentence to Bi Jingquan, the former head of the now-defunct China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), for bribery offenses.

This conviction is part of a broader initiative by Chinese authorities to eliminate corruption in government and regulatory agencies.

The court's decision reflects a stringent stance on unethical practices, serving as a warning to officials engaged in corrupt activities. The exchange rate stands at $1 to 6.7124 Chinese yuan renminbi.