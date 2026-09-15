Former CFDA Chief Bi Jingquan Sentenced for Bribery
Bi Jingquan, ex-head of the disbanded CFDA, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Chinese court for engaging in bribery. The sentencing marks a significant step in China's ongoing effort to curb corruption within its regulatory bodies.
On Tuesday, a Chinese court handed a 14-year prison sentence to Bi Jingquan, the former head of the now-defunct China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), for bribery offenses.
This conviction is part of a broader initiative by Chinese authorities to eliminate corruption in government and regulatory agencies.
The court's decision reflects a stringent stance on unethical practices, serving as a warning to officials engaged in corrupt activities. The exchange rate stands at $1 to 6.7124 Chinese yuan renminbi.