Former CFDA Chief Bi Jingquan Sentenced for Bribery

Bi Jingquan, ex-head of the disbanded CFDA, was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Chinese court for engaging in bribery. The sentencing marks a significant step in China's ongoing effort to curb corruption within its regulatory bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:32 IST
Former CFDA Chief Bi Jingquan Sentenced for Bribery

On Tuesday, a Chinese court handed a 14-year prison sentence to Bi Jingquan, the former head of the now-defunct China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), for bribery offenses.

This conviction is part of a broader initiative by Chinese authorities to eliminate corruption in government and regulatory agencies.

The court's decision reflects a stringent stance on unethical practices, serving as a warning to officials engaged in corrupt activities. The exchange rate stands at $1 to 6.7124 Chinese yuan renminbi.

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