Global Dispatch: A Week of High-Stakes Politics and Conflict

The Trump administration is reportedly set to finalize a $2.8 billion munitions package to Israel, including thousands of potent 2,000-pound bombs, according to officials familiar with the transaction. This move signifies the continued military ties between the U.S. and Israel, amidst regional tensions.

In the Philippines, the international spotlight is on former President Rodrigo Duterte as he approaches a critical judicial assessment at the International Criminal Court regarding charges linked to his controversial war on drugs.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepares for his inaugural meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two leaders.