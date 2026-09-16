Drake Batherson's Record Deal, Ovechkin's Political Involvement, and Tiger Woods' Possible Return

A roundup of sports news highlights Drake Batherson's 8-year extension with the Senators, Alexander Ovechkin's involvement in a Russian political ad, and Tiger Woods training at a golf course. Additional coverage includes MLB updates, Olympic economic projections, NFL prediction market data, Red Wings GM appointment, Messi's farewell game, and PGA Tour changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 05:24 IST
Drake Batherson's Record Deal, Ovechkin's Political Involvement, and Tiger Woods' Possible Return
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In a significant financial move, forward Drake Batherson has signed an eight-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators, amassing a total value of $86 million, as announced on Tuesday. The deal, which positions him as the team's highest-paid player, carries an annual average of $10.75 million, effective post his current contract.

Controversy swirled around Alexander Ovechkin, who was recently seen participating in a political campaign video for the United Russia party, backed by President Vladimir Putin. This involvement was confirmed by the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, drawing attention to his connection with the Russian political sphere while on a summer visit to his homeland.

The sports world is abuzz with speculation about Tiger Woods' potential return to competitive golf. The legendary player was spotted honing his tee shots at Liberty National Golf Club, sparking hopes among fans worldwide. Despite the excitement, Woods has not made any commitment to a full comeback as of yet.

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