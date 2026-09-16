In a significant financial move, forward Drake Batherson has signed an eight-year contract extension with the Ottawa Senators, amassing a total value of $86 million, as announced on Tuesday. The deal, which positions him as the team's highest-paid player, carries an annual average of $10.75 million, effective post his current contract.

Controversy swirled around Alexander Ovechkin, who was recently seen participating in a political campaign video for the United Russia party, backed by President Vladimir Putin. This involvement was confirmed by the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, drawing attention to his connection with the Russian political sphere while on a summer visit to his homeland.

The sports world is abuzz with speculation about Tiger Woods' potential return to competitive golf. The legendary player was spotted honing his tee shots at Liberty National Golf Club, sparking hopes among fans worldwide. Despite the excitement, Woods has not made any commitment to a full comeback as of yet.