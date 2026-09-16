Military Precautions Halt Flights in Polish Airports

Flights were suspended at Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszów due to the activation of military aircraft. The Polish Air Force is carrying out preventive measures in response to Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, as reported by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:44 IST
Military Precautions Halt Flights in Polish Airports
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Flight operations at Polish airports in Lublin and Rzeszów were halted following the activation of military aircraft, as confirmed by the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) on X.

The decision is part of the Polish Air Force's preventive measures against possible Russian missile attacks on Ukraine, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

The Polish military has underscored the importance of these operations, aimed at safeguarding national airspace amid escalating hostilities in Eastern Europe.

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