SK Hynix-Intel Potential US Chipmaking Deal: Opportunities and Challenges

SK Hynix is negotiating with Intel to manufacture memory chips in the U.S. for the first time. Options include leasing part of Intel's Ohio facility or forming a joint venture with cloud firms. The deal aims to mitigate Intel's struggles and aligns with U.S. demands to bolster domestic chip production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 11:00 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 11:00 IST
SK Hynix-Intel Potential US Chipmaking Deal: Opportunities and Challenges
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South Korea's SK Hynix, a leading memory chip manufacturer, is in discussions with Intel about potentially producing memory chips in the United States, according to sources.

Talks include leasing Intel's Ohio facility or forming a partnership with tech firms requiring memory chip supplies. The agreement could help alleviate Intel's challenges while satisfying U.S. government efforts to enhance semiconductor production domestically amid global shortages.

However, opposition from South Korea over technology sensitivity remains a significant hurdle. Building in the U.S. incurs higher costs, yet SK Hynix faces considerable pressure to expand in America due to customer and governmental demands, despite potential complications with South Korean priorities and U.S. trade policies.

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