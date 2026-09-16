SK Hynix-Intel Potential US Chipmaking Deal: Opportunities and Challenges

South Korea's SK Hynix, a leading memory chip manufacturer, is in discussions with Intel about potentially producing memory chips in the United States, according to sources.

Talks include leasing Intel's Ohio facility or forming a partnership with tech firms requiring memory chip supplies. The agreement could help alleviate Intel's challenges while satisfying U.S. government efforts to enhance semiconductor production domestically amid global shortages.

However, opposition from South Korea over technology sensitivity remains a significant hurdle. Building in the U.S. incurs higher costs, yet SK Hynix faces considerable pressure to expand in America due to customer and governmental demands, despite potential complications with South Korean priorities and U.S. trade policies.