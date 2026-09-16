Korea and Africa Set Out Plans to Turn AI Promise Into Jobs and Growth

Africa's place in the artificial intelligence economy took centre stage in Seoul as Korean and African leaders discussed the investments needed to turn digital ambition into stronger businesses, better public services and new opportunities for young people. The eighth Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Ministerial Conference, held from September 8–11, 2026, brought together around 800 participants, including representatives from 45 African countries, with infrastructure and skills emerging as essential foundations for progress.

Marking twenty years since KOAFEC's launch in 2006, the gathering focused on "Harnessing artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure for Africa's transformation." Discussions connected the possibilities of AI with practical development needs, including how countries can secure reliable electricity, affordable internet access and the technical expertise to develop solutions that reflect their own priorities. Delegates adopted a Joint Declaration and an Action Plan covering cooperation in industrialisation, education, health and agriculture.

Building the Foundations for Africa's AI Economy

African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah told participants that artificial intelligence could contribute as much as $1 trillion to Africa's GDP by 2035, provided sufficient investment is made. He stressed that reaching that potential requires an ecosystem of dependable energy, connectivity, data infrastructure, skilled workers and appropriate regulation, putting the physical and institutional foundations of technology at the centre of the discussion.

Africa currently accounts for less than two per cent of global data centre capacity, according to Ould Tah, a gap that raises questions about the continent's ability to support expanding digital services. Equatorial Guinea's Deputy Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Milagrosa Obono Angüe, described the cost of dependence on overseas infrastructure, telling delegates that 80 per cent of African data is hosted abroad. Her intervention reflected concerns raised by African representatives about shortages of electricity, data centres and other infrastructure needed to participate in the AI economy.

Korea Offers Infrastructure, Training and Cloud Access

Korea's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economy, Koo Yun-cheol, presented a roadmap built around AI infrastructure, practical applications in productive sectors and digital skills. Its central programme, the Korean Artificial Intelligence Package, combines data centres, energy infrastructure and connectivity with applications in agriculture, healthcare, energy and transport. The approach recognises that introducing AI into everyday services requires investment across several connected systems.

Announced initiatives include an advanced technology training institute in Tanzania to develop specialists in artificial intelligence, robotics and data analysis, alongside a K-AI Cloud Voucher programme that will give African start-ups access to cloud infrastructure and technology. Korea offered expertise, funding and capacity-building support for countries interested in cooperation, with Koo stressing that assistance would follow national priorities. "The Korean government has decided to support countries that wish to develop AI in line with their own priorities," he said.

Giving African Countries Control Over Their Digital Future

Ould Tah made African ownership a central part of his message, arguing that the continent needs the ability to shape emerging technologies and decide how they are used. "Africa must not simply consume imported technologies. It must have the capacity to build, govern, adapt and deploy its own solutions," he said. His call placed local expertise, practical applications and responsible regulation alongside infrastructure investment as priorities for meaningful participation.

Ministerial round-table discussions gave African and Korean representatives space to outline national policies, financing needs and potential partnerships, with agreements signed involving several multilateral development banks and African countries. The adopted declaration and action plan set a direction for turning those discussions into projects that support inclusive, sustainable growth. The next challenge is to translate the proposed infrastructure, training and business support into capabilities that African institutions, entrepreneurs and communities can use.