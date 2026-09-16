Can Mongolia Turn Its Educated Youth Into a Powerful Engine for Jobs and Economic Growth?

Mongolia has invested heavily in education and produced a more qualified generation, but its labour market is struggling to translate those skills into stable, productive employment. The Asian Development Bank's From School to Work: Youth Employment in Mongolia report shows that youth unemployment is around 13%, up from roughly 10% in 2013, while about one in seven young people is not in employment, education or training. The findings point to a larger development challenge: Mongolia must now connect education, employment policy and private-sector growth if it wants its young population to become a source of productivity and economic diversification.

Education Gains Are Not Translating Into Better Jobs

One of the strongest warning signs is the declining economic return from education. Returns to schooling fell from an estimated 8.2% in 2013 to 4.3% in 2023. Education still improves employment and earnings prospects, but Mongolia is not creating enough productive jobs to match the growing supply of qualified workers.

Company size also matters. Workers employed by firms with more than 50 employees earn around 30% more than workers in microenterprises, highlighting the importance of formal and productive businesses in turning skills into higher incomes.

Gender inequality remains another major concern. Women face an estimated wage penalty of around 12%, rising to approximately 28% among the highest earners. Around 23% of young women are NEET, compared with about 7% of young men. Childcare and unpaid family responsibilities are important barriers.

For policymakers, expanding education alone is therefore insufficient. Education policy needs to be linked more closely with industrial development, investment, entrepreneurship and the creation of formal jobs.

A Long Journey From Classroom to Workplace

The transition from education to employment is particularly slow. Only around 39% of young people are employed within one year of leaving education. Even after five years, only about two-thirds have entered employment.

Economic background significantly influences these outcomes. Fewer than 30% of young people from the poorest households secure employment within 12 months, compared with almost 50% among those from the richest households. Young people with high-school education or less take an average of around 19 months to find their first job.

This means youth unemployment is also an inequality issue. Young people without strong financial resources, qualifications or social networks can remain disconnected from economic opportunities for longer periods.

Government programmes should therefore provide different levels of assistance according to individual needs. Job-ready graduates may need digital job-matching and career information, while disadvantaged youth may require intensive counselling combined with childcare, transport, social protection and other services.

International development partners can support Mongolia by financing employment-service modernisation, digital infrastructure, skills programmes and evidence-based pilot projects targeting vulnerable groups.

Informal Hiring and Job Turnover Create Hidden Economic Costs

Another weakness is the way young Mongolians find jobs. Nearly 40% of employed 18–29-year-olds surveyed, excluding the self-employed, found their most recent job through family members or friends. Only around 2% reported obtaining jobs through public or private employment services.

Heavy dependence on personal connections risks excluding talented young people from poorer or less-connected households while preventing businesses from reaching a wider pool of workers.

Employment does not necessarily bring stability either. Workers aged 18–24 change jobs roughly three times as frequently as workers aged 30 and above. Average first-job tenure is only about 0.9 years among 18–24-year-olds, compared with 3.6 years among workers aged 30 and above.

Young workers leave jobs because of dissatisfaction, family obligations and opportunities for better pay. Workplace culture is especially important. Survey evidence indicates young people would sacrifice around MNT500,000–MNT600,000 in monthly earnings for a respectful and employee-friendly workplace.

For private companies, this presents a business case for better management. Structured onboarding, mentoring, career progression, fair treatment and effective grievance systems could reduce turnover and recruitment costs while improving productivity.

Mongolia Must Shift From Job Placement to Sustainable Careers

The report suggests Mongolia should redefine what successful employment policy looks like. Instead of simply counting job placements, authorities should measure whether young workers remain employed after three or six months, receive training, gain social insurance coverage and move towards better-quality work.

Less than 20% of job-centre staff time is currently devoted to employment services, demonstrating the need for stronger institutional capacity. Mongolia could develop youth-focused services within existing employment centres, supported by mobile-friendly digital platforms, individual profiling and more effective case management.

Schools, universities and technical and vocational education and training institutions should also build closer relationships with employers. Structured apprenticeships, internships and traineeships can give young people workplace experience before graduation while helping companies identify suitable employees.

For development partners, the priority should be supporting scalable systems rather than isolated short-term employment projects. Investments in digital job platforms, labour-market information, institutional capacity and rigorous monitoring could produce longer-lasting results.

For businesses, particularly SMEs, Mongolia's young and increasingly educated workforce represents an opportunity if companies can provide productive jobs and credible career pathways. The risk is that persistent skills mismatches and high turnover will increase costs and discourage investment.

Mongolia has already built significant human capital. Its next challenge is to put it to work. Faster transitions into formal, productive and sustainable employment could raise household incomes, reduce inequality and strengthen economic diversification. Failure to create those pathways risks leaving an increasingly educated generation waiting too long for opportunities that match its skills.