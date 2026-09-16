Security Summit Calls for Curbing Historical Tensions: A Delicate Balancing Act

In a move likely aimed at Japan, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun urged countries to avoid provocative actions and control the revival of historical tensions during his speech at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Wednesday. His remarks come amid rising regional tensions over Taiwan and disputed waterways.

Highlighting the global 'fragile moment,' Dong advised a new, equal approach to international tensions while reminding nations to be wary of militarism and historical revisionism. Although he hinted at specific nations, Dong avoided direct criticism of the United States or its regional partners.

The forum, attended by 2,000 military officers, diplomats, and academics, underscores China's expanding military diplomacy through complex bilateral exercises. The event's timing coincides with a predicted meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.