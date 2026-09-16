Security Summit Calls for Curbing Historical Tensions: A Delicate Balancing Act

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun emphasized the need to avoid provocative actions at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, hinting at Japan. Addressing regional tension over Taiwan and the South China Sea, he called for a fresh approach to international tension, but avoided direct criticism of the U.S. or its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:51 IST
Security Summit Calls for Curbing Historical Tensions: A Delicate Balancing Act
Dong Jun

In a move likely aimed at Japan, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun urged countries to avoid provocative actions and control the revival of historical tensions during his speech at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum on Wednesday. His remarks come amid rising regional tensions over Taiwan and disputed waterways.

Highlighting the global 'fragile moment,' Dong advised a new, equal approach to international tensions while reminding nations to be wary of militarism and historical revisionism. Although he hinted at specific nations, Dong avoided direct criticism of the United States or its regional partners.

The forum, attended by 2,000 military officers, diplomats, and academics, underscores China's expanding military diplomacy through complex bilateral exercises. The event's timing coincides with a predicted meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Can China Reverse Its Groundwater Crisis Before Water Stress Threatens Food and Growth?

Can Mongolia Turn Its Educated Youth Into a Powerful Engine for Jobs and Economic Growth?

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026